Tri-State Veteran Laid to Rest on 75th Anniversary of D-Day

A Tri-State veteran who passed away earlier this year was laid to rest Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Carl Mann was a veteran of the United States Army serving under General George Patton during World War II.

Mann was involved in all five of the major battles of the European Theatre and was in the second wave to hit Omaha Beach at Normandy.

He worked to free prisoners from two concentration camps and earned seven bronze stars and three purple hearts during his service.

<script src=”http://play.syndicaster.tv/static/scripts/embed.js”></script><div id=”cm_player_1559847337663″></div><script type=”text/javascript”>cm = new CMPlayer(“cm_player_1559847337663”).setup({width: “100%”, height: “100%”, pl_length: 5, vid: “7524706”, profile_id: “37918490-a83d-0133-302f-7a163e597437”})</script>

