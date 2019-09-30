Tri-State Troops Headed Home From Iraq

The countdown continues for many Tri-State families, as we are hours away from the return of the 101st Airborne Division.

They are scheduled to reach Kentucky on Tuesday, with a welcome home ceremony set to take place at Fort Campbell.

In a few hours, Hanger 3 will be filled with happy families to welcome to return of their loved ones from overseas.

The First Brigade has spent the last 9 months away from American soil.

“Bastogne Brigade was deployed to Iraq and Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. It was a coalition operation made up of over 75 nations to defeat ISIS,” explained Lt. Colonel Trevor Voelkel.

But soon, members of the 101st Airborne will touch down in the Bluegrass.

“A very challenging deployment, very tough, but the soldiers are excited to be home, excited to see their families,” added Lt. Colonel Voelkel.

And when they do, their loved ones will be ready for them.

“They had to sacrifice–which is sometimes lost–that they had to sacrifice almost as much as the soldiers did,” Voelkel reminded.

But in talking with his troops, their commander says while they’re looking forward to the comforts of home, what many of them want more than anything else is classic home cooking.

“From eating local food to eating army food that comes frozen and cooked on spot, everyone is just looking forward to a home cooked meal,” laughed Voelkel.

The flight to Fort Campbell is expected to arrive in the early morning.

Stay with 44News on air and online as we await the homecoming for our veterans.

