Tri-State Treasure: St. Benedict’s Brew Works

Just beyond the sisters of St. Benedict’s in Ferdinand sits a small building that for the past several years has served as a unique destination for those wanting to try locally produced craft beers.

St. Benedict’s Brew Works owner Vincent Luecke explains how the business came to be just beyond the back steps of a southern Indiana monastery.

“I never thought we’d be on the grounds, but the sisters had this building vacant, so in 2015 we approached them early in the year and asked them if they’d consider a brewery on the grounds, and we found them open. So, we began a dialog and in October of 2015 we opened here,” says Luecke.

Since then, St. Benedict’s Brew Works has seen a steady flow of patrons intrigued by the pairing – as well as craft beer enthusiasts.

The Heritage Hills grad says the combination of the two came together even after realizing the priesthood was not for him.

“Even after I discerned priesthood wasn’t for me, I had the chance travel to Europe a number of times, and was intrigued by the trappists and the benedictants in Belgium and Germany who brew beer,” says Luecke.

That history and passion is shared with visitors to the region as St. Benedict’s Brew Works offers tours to groups passing through the Dubois County community.

Luecke says there’s one question that always comes up during the tours: “We get asked fairly often if the sisters brew the beer. They don’t. They certainly help us out in other ways. They pray for us. They do help us sample some beers. But in return, we try to help them support their ministries during the year,” answered Luecke.

“Technically we’re a separate business, so we rent from the sisters. A portion of our revenue we give to the sisters, and that’s kinda built into our rental agreement,” added Luecke.

In addition to tastings, the brew works offer overnight retreats helping to combine their passion for craft beers with the history of Catholicism.

Touring the monastery, taking part in mass, as well as prayers with the sisters and you won’t go hungry.

The brewery, which honors St. Benedict of the 6th century, serves pizza, wings, and Bavarian-style pretzels. Despite the small 5,000 square foot building, St. Benedict’s Brew Works has plenty of taps to choose from.

“We’re a craft brewery, so all the beers we have on tap are brewed here in the back part of the building. We have usually eight or eight beers on tap at any given time. And a good variety of white ales, some hoppy beers, IPA’s,” says Luecke.

St. Benedict’s Brew Works is open every Tuesday through Sunday and even some Mondays.

