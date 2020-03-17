Tri-State Transportation Impacted Amid COVID-19 Shutdowns

As drive-thru clinics pop up across the region, Deaconess will be hosting their first pop-up spot to test for COVID-19.

But they’re limiting the tests to people with Coronavirus symptoms – like fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

That also includes health care workers.

But people who don’t drive are also impacted by the virus – because of how they’re getting around.

“Ridership right now is down, with the Coronavirus threat. I see that not only in pickups around town but also out in the airport, explained Joe Brian, who drives for Uber and Lyft full time. “So its affect the Uber and Lyft drivers quite a bit.”

But despite working the same amount of hours–he’s joined those across the Tri-State who have seen their work cut.

“With all the bars being closed, I think more people are going to be spending St. Paddy’s day at home.”

Which means fewer opportunities for him to make ends meet.

“I take home approximately 3/4 to 1/2 of what I’m normally used to.”

But for those still out and about that he does pick up–

“It’s the topic of conversation for about every rider.”

He’s more than just talk.

His own policies and procedures–reflect the new reality.

“As far as my vehicle goes, I do wipe it down after each ride. I use Lysol to spray on the seats, and carpeting, and the trunk where their luggage might go at the airport, per se. I do wear my mask and gloves. Trying to do what I can anyway to help prevent spreading the disease,” he explained

While some drivers have turned to only delivering food to keep themselves safe–

And he’s thinking about adding it to his routine–

“I’m considering doing Uber Eats.”

–Joe himself isn’t backing down from picking up.

“People still are working, and people need to get back and forth from work. There are definitely riders out there that need to get home.”

But it’s not just Uber and Lyft drivers that are seeing a drop in fares.

For public transportation, they’re seeing fewer passengers as well.

“Not major–minor right now,” bus driver of ten years Ray Young said of the drop. “This is the first day I’ve worked since it started.”

But as day by day across the Tri-State, more and more public buildings are facing shut down, meaning emptier and emptier seats may take the place of money coming in on METS.

But aside from Metropolitan Evansville Transit System workers taking care to wipe things down for the protection of riders–

“I believe they disinfect them four times a day,” he added.

–Ray Young is making sure he’s protected as well.

“I wash up between every run, and the bus is clean, so I don’t worry about it too much.”

Drivers–public and private–doing what they can to make sure those around Evansville can still get where they need to go.

A steady presence, during a time of uncertainty.

