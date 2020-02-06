Tri-State Teen Wins YouTube Singing Competition

A Tri-State teen is making a name for himself after winning a competition on a popular social media platform.

“I’ve always sung. I’ve sung since I was two,” says Dakota Hayden, singer and songwriter.

15-year-old Dakota Hayden has always had a passion for singing.

“My mom and dad said I could always carry a tune,” says Hayden.

The singer songwriter has performed in front of others throughout the bluegrass.

For Hayden, his childhood dreams of becoming a musician became a reality just weeks ago.

“It’s like a singer and songwriter competition,” says Hayden.

Hayden auditioned for Brandon TV’s Shine, a weekly web series that follows aspiring artists and viewers weigh in on the YouTube platform.

“We got down to the final ten, we did not know it was all voting after that all voting on the episodes,” says Hayden.

The Tri-State standout was voted the winner of season two.

For winning the competition, Hayden was paired with a booking agent.

The rising star says he dreams of taking the big stage someday as a country singer and hopes his music can continue to make an impact.

“Music helps people in many ways and it can make somebody happy, it can make somebody sad, and that’s the beauty,” says Hayden. “You can have different emotions and me knowing that I can help someone get from sad to happy, it’s amazing. I think it’s great.”

