Tri-State Storm Downs Trees and Power Lines

The Tri-State experienced severe storms on Sunday that caused damage in many neighborhoods.

A video by a 44News viewer shows a tree limb hanging on a powerline, after the storm which caused cars to have to go around the debris. The power line was located on Burkhardt Road between Washington and Newburgh Road.

Also in Evansville, large tree branches fell on top of a car and caused damage on Saint James Boulevard.

The Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to four calls in just over an hour during the storm. The calls ranged from transformer fires and downed power lines to trees blocking roadways.

The department removed a large tree that fell across Ferstel Road near Greensboro Drive.

The storm initial caused power outages for 5,000 Vectren customers. Vectren said they had crews working throughout the night to restore power.

Monday morning that number had dropped to just over 700 hundred customers still without power.

If you see storm damage, send us your videos and pictures to news@wevv.com.

