A Tri-State school district will join several Kentucky districts filing suit against JUUL.

Daviess County Public Schools voted Thursday night to seek legal action against the e-cigarette giant.

Six other Bluegrass school districts are already suing the company. They claim JUUL targeted teens with their marketing practices.

Owensboro Public Schools will consider joining the suit during a meeting on January 23rd.

