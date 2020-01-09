Tri-State Roads Closed Due to High Water

As heavy rain and flash flooding will affect the Tri-State, some area roads could be closed due to high water. Those roads include:

VANDERBURGH COUNTY:

River Road from US 41 to Nugent Rd

South Green River Road from I-69 to Lynn Rd

Old Henderson Road from Duesner Rd to Golden Rule Rd.

Seminary Road from Duesner Rd. to Old Henderson Rd.

Happe Road from Duesner Rd. to Old Henderson Rd.

King Road from Old Henderson Rd. to Happe Rd.

Hickory Ridge Road from Old Henderson Rd. to Happe Rd.

Golden Rule Road from Old Henderson Rd. to Seminary Rd.

Lyle Road from Nurrenbern Rd. to Bayou Creek Rd.

West Franklin Road from Smith Diamond Rd. to Seminary Rd.

Roth Road from Seminary Rd. to Cypress Dale

Shore Road

Cypress Dale from Seminary Rd. to West Franklin Rd.

South Weinbach Ave from the levee to River Rd.

Lenn Road from Pollack Ave to South Green River Rd.

County Line Road East from Millersburgh Rd. to Warrick County Line

Newman Road from Hickory Ridge Rd. to Old Henderson Rd.

Duesner Road from Seminary Rd. to Happe Rd.

Check back here for more road closures. Officials advise folks to not drive into the high water and obey the road closure signs.

