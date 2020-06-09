Tri-State Remains Under a Severe Weather Threat for Tuesday

Most areas of the Tri-State are starting the day off with warm and cloudy conditions. Temperatures were significantly higher compared to Monday morning; some areas were 10 degrees warmer. Evansville stuck around the 80 degree mark for most of the early morning hours.

Some areas of the Tri-State experienced some light showers early this morning, but as we head closer to 12 p.m., the possibility of rain and severe weather will increase. The tropical system once known as Tropical Storm Cristobal continues its northward trek. Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. parts of the Tri-State could see heavy down pours of rain, damaging winds, and an isolated short-lived tornado. The entire viewing area is at a “2” on the Severe Weather Threat Index. We will continue to keep the Wind Advisory in effect, as the low pressure system will bring gusts of up to 40 mph winds at times.

A frontal boundary stretching through the Great Plains will follow the remnants of Cristobal, bringing the Tri-State another chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, into the early morning hours of Wednesday. The cold front will create cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Mostly clear conditions are expected to return to the Tri-State by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be returning to the low 80s and lows could dip into the upper 50s.

Our weekend is shaping up to be fantastic, with highs in the upper 70s.

