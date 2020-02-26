Tri-State Prepares for Any Potential Coronavirus Outbreak

Tri-state hospital officials say they’re prepared if the coronavirus spreads. Deaconess, Owensboro Health and Baptist Health have emergency plans in place in the event of an outbreak.

Dr. Gina Huhnke says, “We have a travel screen in place, in particular for the coronavirus, so if a patient presents to any location at deaconess, and has the symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, then they’re automatically screened for exposure to anyone who’s been ill or for travel to areas which are affected.”

44News has learned top administrators at local hospitals are meeting regularly to discuss possible scenarios for dealing with the deadly coronavirus.

While there has been no community transmission in the Tri-State, state and local health officials and hospital leaders are on alert and concerned that a localized outbreak or widespread epidemic could occur.

One of the topics discussed, protective gear that health care workers should wear to avoid catching the contagious illness.

Doctors and nurses coming in contact with possible coronavirus patients would be outfitted with these special uniforms that function as its own mini-ventilation system.

And while there are no cases in the Tri-State patients suspected of having the illness would be placed in a special isolation room or unit.

Doctors say now is the time for communities, businesses, and schools to begin preparing for a possible outbreak.

Comments

comments