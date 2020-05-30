Tri-State Man Celebrates Milestone Birthday

One Tri-State man is celebrating a major milestone birthday.

Family and friends of Ralph Probert gathered Saturday in Evansville to celebrate his 100th birthday, after their original plans were canceled due to the pandemic.

Those who know Ralph drove by his home to wish him a Happy Birthday.

Ralph served in the Navy during World War Two, was married to the love of his life for 64 years, and prior to COVID-19 was active in the community volunteering at St. Vincent Hospital helping patients recover.

