Tri-State Local Holds Movie Premiere

One Tri-State woman is making a movie about the importance of kindness. Newburgh Showplace Cinemas held a red carpet premiere Sunday evening for an independent film by Nicole Newmaster.

A former Castle High School grad new-master made the movie to promote being a buddy not a bully and sharing love instead of hate.

Local home-school students play the lead roles and include a full original sound score.

“It’s a one of kind movie that really supports being a buddy, not a bully and to really not see them as the bad guys but to see them as the unloved. And so we’re here to put a new perspective on that and to really be kind and you can be your own superhero by being kind and loving, sharing love instead of hate. And maybe that sour kid maybe becomes sweet,” says Newmaster.

Tickets were sold for $7 at Sunday night’s premiere.

Comments

comments