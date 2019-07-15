Tri-State Leaders React to Gun Study

A new study shows states with stricter gun laws results in fewer child deaths. According to a study published in The Journal of Pediatrics, researchers say the more rigorous the rules – the lower the risk.

That study showed a four percent drop in pediatric deaths in states with stricter gun laws.

“In the United States there are more firearms in our country than human beings,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

Firearm injury is the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States – higher than any other industrialized country.

Wedding says it boils down to whoever owns the gun.

“And this isn’t a democratic or republican thing, cause I’m a very conservative individual, very conservative. I believe we are a country that is founded on the right to own and bear arms, I believe along with that right the government has the right to regulate gun ownership and possession of weapons,” said Wedding.

One of the most shocking findings from the study shows deaths over the past five years were 35 percent lower in states that require a background check to buy a gun.

“But to own the weapon, we have to understand that that weapon can kill somebody,” Wedding said.

Interim Chair of the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party says the journal’s findings support a larger trend.

“Universal background checks, which 90 percent of Americans agree with, can do things to actually decrease child mortality,” interim chair Edie Hardcastle said.

She says Indiana lacks some basic gun control measures.

“And at states that actually have common sense control methods like universal background checks which we don’t yet have here in Indiana, can actually decrease those deaths,” she said.

Nearly 1,300 children die – and thousands more are treated for gunshot wounds each year.

According to the study, boys, older children and minorities are affected the most.

“We have to educate people that to own a gun, you have to be a responsible person, in the right frame of mind, and the seriousness with which you have to take that weapon to own or possess,” Wedding said.

Nearly 40,000 people in the country died from gunshots last year alone. According to the CDC, that’s the highest number of gun deaths in decades.

