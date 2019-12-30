Tri-State Hospitals Implement Visitation Restrictions Amid Flu Increase

With the increase of flu activity in the Tri-State, several local hospitals will enforce visitation restrictions which will take effect on December 30.

No visitors with influenza-like symptoms will be allowed in the hospitals and visitors 15 years of age or younger are not permitted. Also, no visitors other than immediate family or someone requested by the patient.

Exceptions will only be made for critically ill patients and end-of-life situations.

The following hospitals have implemented the visitation restrictions:

Daviess Community Hospital

Deaconess Health System

Evansville Surgery Center

Gibson General Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Memorial Hospital & Health Center, Jasper, IN

Methodist Health, Henderson, KY

Methodist Health, Morganfield, KY

Select Specialty Hospital

St. Vincent Evansville

St. Vincent Warrick

St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

The Women’s Hospital

