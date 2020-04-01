Tri-State Hospitals Continue to Push Off Surgeries, Procedures

Less than a minute

Some hospitals here in the Tri-State are extending delays on in-person office visits and procedures.

Deaconess Clinic and Methodist Hospital both announced Wednesday they will be pushing off elective and non-urgent procedures and surgeries until April 20.

More extensions of this timeline are possible.

Officials said all surgeries, procedures and in-office visits will be rescheduled.

Patients are being contacted by their physician’s office regarding their postponed appointments, procedures and surgeries.

