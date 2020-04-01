CoronavirusHenderson CountyIllinoisIndianaKentucky
Tri-State Hospitals Continue to Push Off Surgeries, Procedures
Some hospitals here in the Tri-State are extending delays on in-person office visits and procedures.
Deaconess Clinic and Methodist Hospital both announced Wednesday they will be pushing off elective and non-urgent procedures and surgeries until April 20.
More extensions of this timeline are possible.
Officials said all surgeries, procedures and in-office visits will be rescheduled.
Patients are being contacted by their physician’s office regarding their postponed appointments, procedures and surgeries.