Tri-State Girl With Heart Defect Rises Above and Beyond the Odds

There’s a little girl battling a rare heart disease in the Tri-State. Thankfully, she’s celebrating another year of life and she even has dreams of growing up to become a superhero.

“When her feet hit the ground, the Earth shakes. She’s going to move mountains,” says Hannah Bierman.

Meredith Bierman just turned four but she’s been defying the odds since day one. Her strength and resilience paired with medical treatments are expected to keep her heart beating for years to come. When was just an infant, Bierman diagnosed with pulmonary veins stenosis.

“We thought that she would be born healthy and for the first 24 hours we presumed that she was,” says Hannah Bierman.

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, pulmonary vein stenosis or PVS is a rare and serious condition in which there is a blockage in the blood vessels that bring blood from the lungs back to the heart. This blockage is caused by an abnormal thickening of the walls of the veins. While PVS can occur in a single pulmonary vein, it most often affects multiple veins at the same time.

“They took pictures and printed them off because we didn’t know if that was going to be our last time holding her,” says Hannah Bierman.

Barely days old, Bierman was life-flighted to Indianapolis for open-heart surgery, the first of several surgeries.

“After discussion with the parents we opted to withdraw care and the child died. That’s what we kept reading in case studies,” says Hannah Bierman.

Most infants diagnosed with pulmonary veins stenosis don’t live to see their third birthday. Though, Bierman’s parents say she’s doing great. According to Bierman’s parents, clinical visits have been very positive for the toddler.

“Dr. Elshawshari stepped in and didn’t want to settle for bad news,” says Hannah Bierman.

Doctor Elshershari knows exactly what it’s like to be the one receiving this kind of bad news; her brother had a very serious heart condition – inspiring her to become a heart doctor. “Whenever I see Meredith, I remember my brother. When they came to me, I felt there’s always hope. I have faith that things can change,” says Dr. Elshershari.

