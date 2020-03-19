Tri-State Food Services Offering Takeout and Delivery
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants and bars have closed dine-in services temporarily.
Though dining in may no longer be an option as of now, here’s a list of food services in the Tri-State area offering takeout, curbside delivery, and in some cases home delivery.
Select the Dropdown Box That Lists Your State of Residence
Indiana: Food Services Offering Takeout and/or Delivery
Indiana Food Services Offering Takeout And/or Delivery
Amy’s on Franklin
(Menu)
Amy’s on Franklin located at 1418 W Franklin Street in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside delivery.
- Call (812) 401-2332 to place an order
- Order online
- Amy’s on Franklin asks that patrons call the store upon arrival
Azzip Pizza
(Menu)
Azzip Pizza has eight locations overall, six being in Indiana, all of which are offering curbside delivery.
- Find your nearest location and order online, or by phone at the corresponding locations phone number.
- Azzip Pizza is asking customers for an approximate time of arrival, as well as a vehicle description, so food can be brought outside to your vehicle.
Bokeh Lounge
(Menu)
Bokeh Lounge located at 1007 Parrett St in Evansville, Indiana is offering carry-out or curbside delivery from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Orders can be placed by phone at (812) 909-0388
- Orders can also be placed online
The Carousel Restaurant
The Carousel Restaurant located at 5115 Monroe Ave in Evansville, Indiana is offering carryout and free home delivery Monday-Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Call 812-479-6388 to place an order.
Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Crab Shack
(Menu)
Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Crab Shack is offering curbside pickup at their Evansville location, at 5720 E Virginia St in Evansville, IN.
- Call (812) 401-2233 to place a pickup order.
Cross-Eyed Cricket Family Restaurant
The Cross-Eyed Cricket Family Restaurant located at 2101 W Lloyd Expy. in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside pickup and home delivery.
- Call (812) 422-6464 to place an order.
Lamasco Bar and Grill
(Menu)
Lamasco Bar and Grill located at 1331 W Franklin St in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside delivery
- Lamasco Bar and Grill asks patrons to order online, and call (812) 437-0171 upon arrival.
Yen Ching Restaurant
(Menu)
Yen Ching Restaurant located at 406 S Green River Rd in Evansville, Indiana is offering carryout and delivery services.
- Call by phone to place a carryout order for pickup, at (812) 474-0181
- Online delivery is available through GrubHub
Kentucky: Food Services Offering Takeout and/or Delivery
Kentucky Food Services Offering Takeout And/or Delivery
Azzip Pizza
(Menu)
Azzip Pizza has eight locations overall, two being in Kentucky, all of which are offering curbside delivery.
- Find your nearest location and order online, or by phone at the corresponding locations phone number.
- Azzip Pizza is asking customers for an approximate time of arrival, as well as a vehicle description, so food can be brought outside to your vehicle.
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
(Menu)
Cancun Mexican Restaurant located at 341 S Green St in Henderson, Kentucky is offering delivery and pick-up options.
- Order by phone at (270) 826-0067
- Order online
Illinois: Food Services Offering Takeout and/or Delivery
Illinois Food Services Offering Takeout And/or Delivery
Asadito Taco
(Menu)
- Asadito Taco located at 30 N Clinton St, in Chicago, Illinois is offering take out, curb-side and home delivery options.
If you would like your restaurant to be listed on this page, please contact 44News by email at news@wevv.com with all appropriate information.
Please note: Information is subject to change.
For a detailed list of delays, closures, and restrictions that have been announced around the Tri-State area click here.