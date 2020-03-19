Tri-State Food Services Offering Takeout and Delivery

Indiana Food Services Offering Takeout And/or Delivery

Amy’s on Franklin

(Menu)

Amy’s on Franklin located at 1418 W Franklin Street in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside delivery.

Call (812) 401-2332 to place an order

Order online Amy’s on Franklin asks that patrons call the store upon arrival



Azzip Pizza

(Menu)

Azzip Pizza has eight locations overall, six being in Indiana, all of which are offering curbside delivery.

Find your nearest location and order online, or by phone at the corresponding locations phone number. Azzip Pizza is asking customers for an approximate time of arrival, as well as a vehicle description, so food can be brought outside to your vehicle.



Bokeh Lounge

(Menu)

Bokeh Lounge located at 1007 Parrett St in Evansville, Indiana is offering carry-out or curbside delivery from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Orders can be placed by phone at (812) 909-0388

Orders can also be placed online

The Carousel Restaurant

(Modified Menu)

The Carousel Restaurant located at 5115 Monroe Ave in Evansville, Indiana is offering carryout and free home delivery Monday-Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Call 812-479-6388 to place an order.

Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Crab Shack

(Menu)

Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Crab Shack is offering curbside pickup at their Evansville location, at 5720 E Virginia St in Evansville, IN.

Call (812) 401-2233 to place a pickup order.

Cross-Eyed Cricket Family Restaurant

The Cross-Eyed Cricket Family Restaurant located at 2101 W Lloyd Expy. in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside pickup and home delivery.

Call (812) 422-6464 to place an order.

Lamasco Bar and Grill

(Menu)

Lamasco Bar and Grill located at 1331 W Franklin St in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside delivery

Lamasco Bar and Grill asks patrons to order online, and call (812) 437-0171 upon arrival.

Yen Ching Restaurant

(Menu)

Yen Ching Restaurant located at 406 S Green River Rd in Evansville, Indiana is offering carryout and delivery services.