Tri-State Food Services Offering Takeout and Delivery

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants and bars have closed dine-in services temporarily.

Though dining in may no longer be an option as of now, here’s a list of food services in the Tri-State area offering takeout, curbside delivery, and in some cases home delivery.

Indiana: Food Services Offering Takeout and/or Delivery

Amy’s on Franklin

(Menu)

Amy’s on Franklin located at 1418 W Franklin Street in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside delivery.

Azzip Pizza

(Menu)

Azzip Pizza has eight locations overall, six being in Indiana, all of which are offering curbside delivery.

  • Find your nearest location and order online, or by phone at the corresponding locations phone number.
    • Azzip Pizza is asking customers for an approximate time of arrival, as well as a vehicle description, so food can be brought outside to your vehicle.

Bokeh Lounge

(Menu)

Bokeh Lounge located at 1007 Parrett St in Evansville, Indiana is offering carry-out or curbside delivery from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Carousel Restaurant

(Modified Menu)

The Carousel Restaurant located at 5115 Monroe Ave in Evansville, Indiana is offering carryout and free home delivery Monday-Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Crab Shack

(Menu)

Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Crab Shack is offering curbside pickup at their Evansville location, at 5720 E Virginia St in Evansville, IN.

Cross-Eyed Cricket Family Restaurant

The Cross-Eyed Cricket Family Restaurant located at 2101 W Lloyd Expy. in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside pickup and home delivery.

Lamasco Bar and Grill

(Menu)

Lamasco Bar and Grill located at 1331 W Franklin St in Evansville, Indiana is offering curbside delivery

Yen Ching Restaurant

(Menu)

Yen Ching Restaurant located at 406 S Green River Rd in Evansville, Indiana is offering carryout and delivery services.

  • Call by phone to place a carryout order for pickup, at (812) 474-0181
  • Online delivery is available through GrubHub

Kentucky: Food Services Offering Takeout and/or Delivery

Azzip Pizza

(Menu)

Azzip Pizza has eight locations overall, two being in Kentucky, all of which are offering curbside delivery.

  • Find your nearest location and order online, or by phone at the corresponding locations phone number.
    • Azzip Pizza is asking customers for an approximate time of arrival, as well as a vehicle description, so food can be brought outside to your vehicle.

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

(Menu)

Cancun Mexican Restaurant located at 341 S Green St in Henderson, Kentucky is offering delivery and pick-up options.

Illinois: Food Services Offering Takeout and/or Delivery

Asadito Taco

(Menu)

  • Asadito Taco located at 30 N Clinton St, in Chicago, Illinois is offering take out, curb-side and home delivery options.

If you would like your restaurant to be listed on this page, please contact 44News by email at news@wevv.com with all appropriate information.

Please note: Information is subject to change.

For a detailed list of delays, closures, and restrictions that have been announced around the Tri-State area click here.

