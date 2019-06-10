Tri-State Food Delivery Service Expands to Owensboro

Tri-State Food Delivery Service Expands to Owensboro

June 10th, 2019 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

A food delivery app that has become popular in Evansville will be expanding to Owensboro this week.

For a flat fee of $5, the national company, Waitr will deliver a meal from your favorite restaurant to your door-step.

Waitr launched in Evansville in March and now partners with 60 eateries in town.

The company is expected to hire 100 people in Owensboro. Anyone interested in becoming a driver in the Owensboro area can apply at on the company’s website.

Starting June 13th through the end of the month, you can try out the app and get a meal delivered for free.

Owensboro-area restaurants already partnering with Waitr include:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
  • Legends Sports Bar & Grill
  • Y-Not Pizza & Wings
  • Popeyes
  • The Spot Coffee & Finery
  • Wheatgrass Juice Bar
  • Fiyah Wings
  • PizzAroma
  • Chop Stix
  • The Oven
  • Shogun Express
  • Real Hacienda
  • Gangnam Korean BBQ
  • The Dugout Diner
  • Dee’s Diner
  • Lure Seafood & Grille
  • Cold Stone Creamery
  • Old Hickory Bar-B-Q

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.