Tri-State Food Delivery Service Expands to Owensboro

A food delivery app that has become popular in Evansville will be expanding to Owensboro this week.

For a flat fee of $5, the national company, Waitr will deliver a meal from your favorite restaurant to your door-step.

Waitr launched in Evansville in March and now partners with 60 eateries in town.

The company is expected to hire 100 people in Owensboro. Anyone interested in becoming a driver in the Owensboro area can apply at on the company’s website.

Starting June 13th through the end of the month, you can try out the app and get a meal delivered for free.

Owensboro-area restaurants already partnering with Waitr include:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Legends Sports Bar & Grill

Y-Not Pizza & Wings

Popeyes

The Spot Coffee & Finery

Wheatgrass Juice Bar

Fiyah Wings

PizzAroma

Chop Stix

The Oven

Shogun Express

Real Hacienda

Gangnam Korean BBQ

The Dugout Diner

Dee’s Diner

Lure Seafood & Grille

Cold Stone Creamery

Old Hickory Bar-B-Q

