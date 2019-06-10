Tri-State Food Delivery Service Expands to Owensboro

A food delivery app that has become popular in Evansville will be expanding to Owensboro this week.
For a flat fee of $5, the national company, Waitr will deliver a meal from your favorite restaurant to your door-step.
Waitr launched in Evansville in March and now partners with 60 eateries in town.
The company is expected to hire 100 people in Owensboro. Anyone interested in becoming a driver in the Owensboro area can apply at on the company’s website.
Starting June 13th through the end of the month, you can try out the app and get a meal delivered for free.
Owensboro-area restaurants already partnering with Waitr include:
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
- Legends Sports Bar & Grill
- Y-Not Pizza & Wings
- Popeyes
- The Spot Coffee & Finery
- Wheatgrass Juice Bar
- Fiyah Wings
- PizzAroma
- Chop Stix
- The Oven
- Shogun Express
- Real Hacienda
- Gangnam Korean BBQ
- The Dugout Diner
- Dee’s Diner
- Lure Seafood & Grille
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Old Hickory Bar-B-Q