EvansvilleIndiana
Tri-State Food Bank Receives $18k Grant
The Tri-State Food Bank is the recipient of an $18,510 grant. On Thursday, a total of $300,000 in state funding was distributed to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced the distribution, which came from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “One hungry family in Indiana is one too many,” Crouch said. “While we still have a long way to go, we’re proud to be part of the coalition working to make sure that no child or family goes hungry in the state.”
The following list includes the food banks that received funding for the fiscal year 2019.
- Community Harvest Food Bank – $30,180
- Dare to Care – $10,650
- Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $35,010
- Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $29,460
- Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $27,660
- FreeStore – $2,460
- Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $95,730
- Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $13,140
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $23,430
- Terre Haute Catholic Food Bank, Inc. – $13,770
- Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $18,510