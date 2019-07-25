Tri-State Food Bank Receives $18k Grant

The Tri-State Food Bank is the recipient of an $18,510 grant. On Thursday, a total of $300,000 in state funding was distributed to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced the distribution, which came from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “One hungry family in Indiana is one too many,” Crouch said. “While we still have a long way to go, we’re proud to be part of the coalition working to make sure that no child or family goes hungry in the state.”

The following list includes the food banks that received funding for the fiscal year 2019.

Community Harvest Food Bank – $30,180

Dare to Care – $10,650

Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $35,010

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $29,460

Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $27,660

FreeStore – $2,460

– $2,460 Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $95,730

Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $13,140

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $23,430

Terre Haute Catholic Food Bank, Inc. – $13,770

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $18,510

