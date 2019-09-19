Tri-State Food Bank to Receive 15,000 Pounds of Food

The Tri-State Food Bank will receive a 15,000-pound donation of bread and chicken on Monday, September 23rd.

The donation is courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA, Tyson Foods and Walmart. The three companies are partnering during Hunger Action Month to help those who are food insecure.

The Tri-State Food Bank serves more than 250,000 clients who struggle with hunger in 33 counties in the Tri-State area, including Vanderburgh.

This donation of frozen Tyson chicken and bread from Bimbo Bakeries USA will equate to around 13,750 meals.

