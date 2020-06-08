Tri-State Food Bank Raising Money to Combat Child Hunger

The Tri-State Food Bank is holding its annual 24 Carrot Challenge to raise awareness and needed funds to help alleviate childhood hunger in the 33 counties in Indiana, Illinois, & Kentucky.

The 24 Carrot Challenge is a 24-day fundraising challenge to individuals, organizations, and businesses happening June 1-24.

The goal is to raise $24,000 (168,000 meals) by June 24th -the Tri-State Food Bank’s anniversary.

According to the food bank, a $12 donation can lead to 84 meals, which would be enough to feed a child for one month. A $36 donation could lead to 252 meals, which would be enough to feed a child for the summer.

Folks can donate by testing “CARROT” to 71777.

The food bank encourages everyone to participate in the challenge.

