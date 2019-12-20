Tri-State Food Bank in Need of Supplies

The Tri-State Food Bank is running critically low on supplies due to a spike in demand during the holidays.

Even though supplies are low, donations are up. But the increased amount of families in need has taken a toll on the organization.

Those at the Tri-State Food Bank are urging people to come out and donate anything they can to help those in need during the holidays.

“At this time we could really use soup, canned fruit and mac and cheese, good comfort food, that’s what we’re low on right now. And people can donate by coming to the food bank at 801 East Michigan Street. Our hours are from 8 a.m to 4 p.m and they can donate food here,” Glenn Roberts, Executive Director of the Tri-State Food Bank said.

To visit the Tri-State Food Bank and make a donation, their location can be found at 801 E Michigan St, Evansville, IN 47711.

The Tri-State Food Bank can also be reached by phone at (812) 425-0775.

You can also donate, volunteer, find food and see their event list on their website.

