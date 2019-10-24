Tri-State Food Bank Acquires New 80,000 Square Foot Facility

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. has acquired a new facility to supports its mission of supplying food where it’s needed.

The 80,000 square foot warehouse and office space, located at 2504 Lynch Road in Evansville, was formerly owned by Whayne Supply.

Once renovations are complete, the new facility will replace the Tri-State Food Bank’s current facilities.

The new facility will be showcased at the third annual Mac & Cheese Festival on Saturday, November 2nd at 7 p.m.

Limited tickets for the fundraiser are available here, by texting MacFest to 41444, or by calling the organization at 812-425-0775.

Attendees can sample traditional, non-traditional and dessert mac & cheese, and taste local craft brews, and enjoy live, local entertainment

Comments

comments