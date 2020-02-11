Tri-State Flooding Causes Concerns

With the recent amount of rain in the area, there’s a concern for flash flooding in some parts of the Tri-State.

The Ohio River is expected to rise above flood stage later this week.

One Indiana county is bracing for rising waters. Forecasters say people in Posey County could be impacted this week.

Authorities say they’d like to remind people – if you see standing water over the road, turn around – don’t drown.

