A Tri-State on Fire (Not Literally)

Eight. Mark it, eight straight days of 90° temperatures across the Tri-State; our longest streak of such since September 1st through 8th, 2015. In addition to the heat, the humidity is further exacerbating the problem, making those highs in the mid to low 90s feel more like 100° or hotter – the heat index reached 99° in Evansville today. If there’s any silver lining here, it’s that the rainfall avoided the region earlier on, though I am tracking a system of thunderstorm activity currently affecting Central Illinois that may supply the Tri-State with a few isolated showers or storms between 2AM and 6AM Friday morning.

The added cloud cover and moisture during the predawn hours Friday will only allow the temperature to fall to 74° in Evansville for tomorrow morning’s commute. Scattered clouds tomorrow morning will give way to clearer conditions by the early afternoon, paving the way for yet another toasty day for the River City. The kicker however, will be a breezy northwesterly wind flow gusting as high as 15 MPH – as a result, temperatures for a good portion of the region may struggle to reach that 90° mark we’ve all become quite familiar with. Afternoon highs will likely hover around 89° and 91° – It might be wishful thinking, but I’m keeping the streak alive with a forecast high of 90° even for Evansville.

If that forecast holds, Friday’s will be our 9th 90° high temperature in a row! Believe it or not, Saturday will likely mark the 10th straight (as long as Friday holds up its end of the bargain). Either way, it will be the lengthiest stretch of 90° heat in almost 8 years! Between July 16th and 28th of 2012, we strung together 13 straight days of 90° temperatures; thank goodness that won’t be the case for Sunday finally looks “cooler.” Scattered showers and thunderstorms will keep our afternoon high to a rain-cooled 87° on Sunday, though heat indices will again peak above the 90° mark that day.

The truly unfortunate thing about this forecast is that this heat, while expected to briefly subside, isn’t necessarily going anywhere anytime soon. After seeing afternoon highs fall all the way to 86° on Monday, the mercury kicks right back up into the mid to upper 90s by next Wednesday and Thursday! In fact, the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook indicates a high likelihood of abnormally warm temperatures for the Tri-State through at least July 23rd!

Wear Your Mask.

Comments

comments