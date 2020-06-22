Tri-State Man Receives Best Father’s Day Gift

For Jason Glover of Owensboro, his journey in life has not been an easy road.

“I know I had to have a dramatic change in my life because I’ve tried every other way for me to fix it,” says Jason Glover, father.

Jason has been in active addiction for more than 20 years.

“I have come from a very broken place, but that in essence is a really good thing for me because now I get to start building these new things with these people and it was probably one of the most eye opening experiences I ever had in my life,” says Glover.

For the last nine years, he’s watched his daughter grow up from the outside looking in.

“I have known of Jayla, but have never been in any position to be in her life,” says Glover.

Just days ago, in the spur of the moment, Jason felt ready to do something he has long waited for.

“When we got there it was something I’ll never ever forget in my life,” says Glover.

Jason meeting his daughter for the very first time, a reunion for both dad and daughter.

“When I got out of that car and I got to walk up and see her in person for the first time, and I got to pick her up and hold her in my arms was something I really can’t explain,” says Glover.

Family are the ones we share those special memories with and sometimes we can take those relationships for granted.

“She’s beautiful and loving and very ready to have her father back in her life and I’m willing and ready to do that,” says Glover.

This Father’s Day weekend we celebrated all those Dads in our lives, and for Jason and Jayla, their relationship is proof it’s never too late to start at the beginning.

“I just want her to see her father be somewhat of a good person,” says Glover. “To be a good representation in her life.”

