Tri-State Farmers Hurting From Trade War

Soybean prices are close to the lowest we’ve seen in a decade. Farmers are hoping the White House does something to help improve their bottom line before it’s too late. After all, soybeans were the most sought after good when trading with China, but that was before the trade standoff.

“Our markets just keep going down and down with the lack of a mutual agreement with China at this point and time,” says farmer, Mark Seib.

The Trump Administration has now raised tariffs by 15% on Chinese imports worth $200 billion a year. This came after Chinese officials tried to “renegotiate” a pact, hoping to call a truce in the trade war. Farmers say all they can do is sit back and wait.

“Our crop is not harvested until later this year so we’ve got a little bit of time, but our time is starting to run out,” says Seib. “We need these markets to come back up.”

Farmers and their families are hoping they see a change, they are also hoping the markets open back up.

“You know, they are a big part of our market and where our commodity goes and when they aren’t buying our product then that makes our prices lower. Unfortunately, farmers don’t get to set our prices,” says Heather Allyn, she is married to a farmer.

The lower the prices, the less money ends up in farmers’ pockets. Unfortunately, the market has already taken a toll on people’s livelihood right here in the tri-state.

“There have been some farmers that have gone out of business because of it so far,” says Seib. “With it getting worst, who knows how many that will be?”

Comments

comments