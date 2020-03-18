Tri-State Family Spends Time With Loved One in Isolation

The elderly are some of the most at risk when it comes to contracting the coronavirus.

This can be hard for Tri-State families trying to see their loved ones, but one family is making the most of a very difficult time.

“It’s just so important they’re not forgotten,” says Sandy Koenig, daughter. “In the photos are myself, my husband, and my four grandchildren.”

Sandy’s father, Paul, is 89-years-young. The Evansville native has been a member of the Walnut Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center for a few months. His family visits him five to six days a week.

However, with the recent coronavirus outbreak, it’s made family time more difficult.

“As much as dementia confuses you, Daddy has very clear moments, so somewhere in the back of his thought process I knew, he knew, we weren’t coming,” says Koenig.

As a way to protect their residents, many senior facilities have restricted or limited visitor access including Walnut Creek.

Health officials say they can be more at risk due to underlying health issues or weaker immune systems.

“We know this is a very vulnerable population and we have to be pro-active in doing everything we can to make sure we keep them safe,” says Kelli Walters, Walnut Creek administrator.

Sandy, like many family members, wanted to see her dad so she worked to come up with a plan along with her grandkids.

“I thought that’s how they could talk to him if they wrote it on a sign because they love their papaw,” says Koenig.

“They pulled up in the car and all the kids had their signs,” says Walters.

The signs reading “We love you!” and “We’re thinking of you!”

“We were just able to show him our signs and wave and blow kisses and just to see him smile was very heartwarming for me,” says Koenig.

It’s now that many are sacrificing time with loved ones, all to keep them healthy.

“I just think its an important time to reach out,” says Koenig. “Life is fragile and there are times like this that remind us how fragile they are. Tomorrow could not be here and we just need to make the best of it.”

“It just continues to give me hope and positive thoughts as we push through this really difficult time,” says Walters.

And although it can be easy to get caught up in the fear and panic, there are also small moments, like the one outside the window at Walnut Creek, of pure human love and compassion.

“To see him yesterday smiling, which told me he was happy to see us and the connection my grandkids can have with him even though we cant see him, but to make him smile and know he’s loved,” says Koenig.

