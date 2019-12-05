Tri-State Families Spread Delivery Cheer

An Evansville family is doing their part to give a little back to people who make their holiday possible.

The small gestures are making a big impact for those on the road.

The Shelby family says they’ve been getting Christmas gifts dropped off nearly every day.

So they wanted to give a gift of their own to help out those helping them.

“They work their butts off out here,” said Korey Shelby.

With the number of packages Shelby and his wife have ordered this year, they’ve seen a lot of delivery drivers come and go.

And their hard work and effort has not gone unnoticed.

“She’s been ordering everything for the kids. So she’s asking me what I want for Christmas. I just say, ‘Get the family first, don’t worry about me.'”

But they’re not just thinking about their own family when it comes to making spirits bright.

They’re leaving little treats meant to make the time on the road for drivers a little better.

“Snacks. Whenever they drop off the packages, they can just pick whatever they want. Something to snack on while they’re going to other houses delivering packages for other people,” Shelby added.

And for people like Samuel Cartwright, who makes his living bringing food to other people, having something to eat during his trips puts a smile on his face.

“Actually it means a lot. I had a lady yesterday give me a Christmas card that had money inside of it, and I thought that was real nice. Wasn’t expecting it. I just had to reach out to her and let her know I was real thankful for it,” Cartwright said.

But for those like the Shelbys, it’s just their way of keeping those in the community part of the spirit of the season.

“I just want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas, have a happy new year, and to all the delivery guys, hope you stay warm and have good holidays.”

With the post office alone expecting to deliver nearly 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Shelby family is hoping their giving tradition spreads out as well.

