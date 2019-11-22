Tri-State Families Celebrate National Adoption Day

Several Tri-State families are celebrating National Adoption Day with their new additions, with more than 300 Indiana children welcomed to their new families on November 21st.

44News caught up with a few kids and new parents and they say the timing was perfect just ahead of the holidays.

it was a dream come true for Richard Colacecchi of Evansville, who has been a foster parent for four years.

“Oh I am overwhelmed, I never dreamed this would ever come true for me,” says Colacecchi. “I went into the system as a foster parent, in the hopes to save at least one child, and I feel like I have done that today.”

At least 400 cities across the nation took part in national adoption day as new families welcomed children into their homes.

At least 12 kids were adopted Thursday in Evansville. To date, 75,000 children in foster care have been adopted on National Adoption Day.

