Tri-State EMS Faces Staffing Issues

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the Tri-State area are facing big staffing problems.

The nationwide shortage of Emergency Medical Technician’s (EMT’s) and paramedics that has been sweeping the country is now hitting close to home.

This shortage could eventually impact medical emergency response times if key positions aren’t filled.

When the emergency tones drop and dispatchers call out, EMT’s and paramedics are ready to spring into action.

For those with a desire to save lives, the passion flows through their veins to help those in need.

But, for those not in this career, the thought of responding to an emergency call could be unfamiliar and scary.

“I think probably one of the biggest issues we have that leans towards the shortage is that isn’t a lot of knowledge out there as to what emt’s and paramedics do,” Lee Turpen, Operations Manager at AMR told 44News.

“EMT’s do what we call basic life support skills, paramedics do a little bit more advanced things, and both of them together, produce better outcomes for the patient in both morbidity and mortality,” Turpen went on to explain.

Those already responding to calls are overworked due to the lack of applicants applying for open positions. Adding more crews to the streets would help alleviate some of that stress.

“I would encourage anyone to get into this field, especially if you’re looking for something driven by personal worth. That team comes together – its local law enforcement, local fire departments, local EMS, to just work very hard. If you’re looking for a satisfying career, EMS is the place to be,” Turpen said.

While the role of EMT is vital, the real shortage crisis surrounds paramedics.

“Any agency if it’s not fully staffed at a point is going to endure more stress – on the paramedic side, I don’t know too many providers who wouldn’t hire a paramedic or two just to be ahead of the game. There is such a shortage on paramedics nationwide at the moment,” Turpen explained.

If you’re already certified as an EMT or paramedic, you’re urged to apply.

You can find general information about Emergency Medical Services and a number of different resources here.

For those that are not certified but are interested in learning the minimum requirements for each type of EMS course, click here.

You can also find several EMS job listings located around Indiana here.

