Tri-State Dealing With More Severe Weather

In Owensboro, one tree fell onto a home. Luckily everyone is okay.

“The storm in our neighborhood really didn’t seem to be that bad,” said Connie Thompson, who is the daughter-in-law of the homeowner. “There was a lot of lightning going on.”

For fellow homeowner Greg Hill, the work to keep the water out of his home was non-stop.

“When you’ve got to sandbag your garage door and your house door just to keep the water out of the house, you know you have a problem,” Hill noted.

In addition, a number of power outages and some parts of the tri-state experienced some flooding including East Baseline Road.

Some drivers considered this road closure as a precaution. Some residents say, flooding is an ongoing issue on that road and it’s getting out of hand.

“I’ve been here 23 years and I’ve probably seen it, not quite this bad, but almost his bad probably about eight or 10 times,” said Hill.

This time, the flood waters damaged some homes.

“It flooded [and] got in the garage and was running through my basement,” said Hill.

“The county is supposed to widen the road and do some drainage work/ They promised us eight to 10 years [ago] and haven’t done it yet.”

The storm that put Vanderburgh and Warrick counties into a flash flood watch also passed through parts of Kentucky, with lightning seemingly causing most of the damage including striking a tree in front of the home of Thompson’s in-laws.

I’m very thankful the house was not damaged because of this,” said Thompson. “This was the only home in the area to experience major tree damage.”

Family members jumped into action, cleaning up the debris right away.

“I was really surprised to know that this was the only tree down that we saw coming over here to take care of it,” said Thompson. “It’s like, really? Of all the trees that got struck, it had to be that one, right?”

There may be more storms heading our way. Make sure you have a severe weather plan to keep yourself and your family safe.

