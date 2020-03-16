CoronavirusIllinoisIndianaKentucky
Tri-State COVID-19 Closure, Delay and Restriction Information
As a precautionary measure taken in an attempt to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 or COVID-19, many businesses and organizations around the Tri-State area have closed their doors and canceled or delayed their events.
Here you can find a compiled list of all such organizations that have made such announcements, sorted by name alphabetically.
This list will be subject to change as new information is updated and distributed by officials.
School Closures / Extended Breaks
Indiana Schools
- EVSC Schools Closed
- East Gibson Schools – Until April 13th
- Jasper Schools – Until April 6th
- Mt. Vernon Schools – Until April 6th
- North Posey Schools – Until April 6th
- North Gibson Schools – Until April 13th
- Pike County Schools – Until April 3rd
- Perry Central Schools – Until April 6th
- Signature School Closes for Two Weeks
- South Gibson Schools – Until April 13th
- Tell City-Troy Township Schools – Until April 6th
- Warrick County Schools – Through April 6th
Kentucky Schools
- Daviess County Schools – Until April 6th
- Hancock County Schools – Until April 6th
- Henderson County Schools – Until March 30th
- Hopkins County Schools – Until March 30th
- McLean County Schools – CLOSED: Return TBD
- Muhlenberg County Schools – CLOSED: Return TBD
- Ohio County Schools – Until April 6th
- Owensboro Public Schools – Until April 6th
- Union County Schools – Until March 30th
- Webster County Schools – Until March 30th
Illinois Schools
Colleges (Indiana)
Colleges (Kentucky)
Colleges (Illinois)
Organization Restrictions / Closures
Indiana
Kentucky
Delayed/Canceled Events
Indiana
Kentucky
National
