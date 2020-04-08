Tri-State Coronavirus Curfew Compilation

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many county and city officials are now implementing curfews within their communities.

Here you can find a compiled list of curfews put into place around the Tri-State area.

Indiana Curfews

As of now, no curfews have been put into place in our Indiana Tri-State area.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said the city would only consider a curfew if it was found that there were groups congregating during the hours of the night.

Kentucky Curfews

City of Greenville Implements 8 P.M. Curfew for 18 and Younger Exceptions are made for those accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, in addition to those at work, or those traveling to/from work.

Hopkins County Implements 8 P.M. Curfew for Citizens 18 and Younger According to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, the executive order “will be enforced until the emergency has been removed.”

Muhlenberg County Implements Curfew The county announced that no person shall be in public after 9 p.m. or before 5 a.m. any day of the week.



Illinois Curfews

More information will be added to this list as it becomes available.

