Tri-State Community Shows Support for US Women’s Soccer Team

It’s a day many tri-state soccer fans were celebrating after the United State’s Women’s National Team secured its fourth World Cup title in second in as many attempts.

One party held in the tri-state was in Newburgh where soccer fans flocked to the Ohio Riverfront Sunday morning to catch all the World Cup finals action and support team USA.

It was a day to remember and one for the history books. Dozens flocked to Newburgh’s City Hall downtown to enjoy the view of the women’s World Cup along the banks of the Ohio.

This time, guests were treated to a super-sized 12-foot HD screen. It’s more than just the big game for Newburgh youth soccer, which has been bringing the sport to the town since 1979.

“It’s a great chance for us to come back and say, ‘thank you’ for everything the community does for our organization,” said Newburgh Youth Soccer president Stacy Hein.

“We want to come out here and give some prizes out, encourage soccer, good sportsmanship and good health into our community.”

For the Stoltz family, this is slowly becoming an annual tradition.

“I think it’s impressive how many people showed out today with the hotness out here, so just a good show out over, just enjoying our time together,” said Nigel Stoltz.

“Also want to support our local community,” said Rusty Stoltz.

“We live in Newburgh. [My] son [Nigel Stoltz] goes to Castle [High School], so we are here to hopefully make this an ongoing thing down here.”

The World Cup brought out the community but it also showcased an unwavering support for Team USA and for the future soccer players. It was a look at what opportunities are in store.

Newburgh Youth Soccer is working to ensure every child has that same chance.

As for the town of Newburgh itself?

“You know the town of Newburgh has done amazing things with this,” said Hein. “They started, I believe, last year with the Men’s World Cup.”

Hein says she’s grateful for the community’s support.

“You know, I just hope it continues to grow,” Hein said. “This is a great way to bring our community together, root on team USA and show our passion for the sport.”

This is the eighth appearance in the World Cup for the Women’s national team since the first women’s tournament in 1991.

The United States has won four title, the first in 1991 then again in 1999 followed by back to back championships in 2015 and 2019.

Comments

comments