Tri-State Businesses Fend Off Economic Downturn

The coronavirus pandemic is shifting the way we live our lives. The scale of this crisis is reminding some people of the 2008 financial crisis or even 911. All of those events forever altered the way we buy homes, travel, and perceive our security.

Many local business owners are now walking on eggshells, hoping this health crisis passes quickly before this economic tsunami builds more momentum.

David Rudibaugh, the co-owner of White Swan Coffee Lab, says it seems like everyone is gearing up to stay in as this pandemic worsens.

“A lot of people bought bags of beans and stuff this week, which is great and it’s super helpful and we appreciate it, but it feels like this is almost like the last hooray,” says Rudibaugh.

Seeing empty businesses and shelves triggers an eerie feeling because a pandemic of this caliber hasn’t happened since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. This crisis affected nearly 1/3 of the world’s population and killed 10% of those infected.

“The economic impact that this is going to have is going to be far more I think than the health impact,” says Rudibaugh.

Local small businesses fear the government will help large corporations, leaving their smaller business to dwindle.

“I don’t know if they are going to let us do anything. I think it’s gonna come to where we aren’t allowed to even open which is just going to crush all of us,” says Rudibaugh. “I have had so many friends that have had to shut their doors before being told they have to.”

Governor Holcomb is making economic disaster assistant loans available in Indiana aimed at helping small businesses.

