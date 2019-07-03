Tri-State Boy Celebrates Last Day of Treatment With Community

One Tri-State boy is getting a warm welcome home in a big way after battling leukemia.

Eight-year-old Kaiden Todrank was diagnosed with Leukemia in May of 2016. After his three year battle, he celebrated his final treatment in Indianapolis Wednesday, but little did he know his community back in the Tri-State was waiting for his return with a big surprise.

“He gets his life back. He gets to be a kid again,” says Brandi Todrank, Kaiden’s mom.

It was a surprise Kaiden never expected.

“You know God was on Kaiden’s side so that’s probably the thing I think he will feel– the love of everybody around him,” says Allison Clark, neighbor.

Neighbors lining English Court ringing bells with Kaiden in his journey.

“This is the reason that we’ve survived the last three years,” says Brandi Todrank. “It’s our support system. Our family, our friends, it’s our neighbors, and the community and God who have truly blessed us.”

“He always has a smile on his face no matter what he has gone through and he’s just truly an inspiration to me even as his father,” says Tom Todrank. “He’s just an awesome individual.”

The celebration was followed with a cookout and live music.

Kaiden’s parents say he will now have monthly routine check-ups in Indy.

