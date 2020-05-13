Tri-State Better Business Bureau Official Talks Coronavirus Scams

Oana Schneider of the Tri-State Better Business Bureau (BBB) joined 44News This Morning to discuss the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on businesses and consumers in the Tri-State area.

According to Schneider, her office is receiving complaints from Tri-State consumers about businesses and restaurants not following the proper guidelines recommended by the state.

A number of scammers are attempting to take advantage of both consumers and businesses during the pandemic.

According to Schneider, the majority of these scams prey on the need of every business to have proper Personal Protective Equipment in order to open. Businesses ordering from unreliable sources could find themselves with faulty, fraudulent protective equipment.

The Better Business Bureau of Evansville has also warned the Tri-State about scams to steal personal information.

Scammers are pretending to be the federal government needing vital information in order to send a stimulus check.

Schneider says anyone who has been scammed can file complaints with the BBB or local authorities – stressing the importance of doing so within a timely manner to get results.

With many individuals staying at home and seeking companionship, Schneider warned of “puppy scams,” where people go online, pay money for an animal, but never see the pet in return. Animal shelters are your best source when looking for a pet.

