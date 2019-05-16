Tri-State BBB Warns of Virtual Kidnapping Scam

A terrifying scam is sweeping through the tri-state. Scammers are now targeting your emotions by alleging they have taken your child hostage.

The Better Business Bureau is now warning parents to think twice before reacting to these alarming calls, which can be easy to fall for.

Scammers are ruthless and know exactly what buttons to push when it comes to preying on emotions. That’s what they’re doing with this scam, hoping your parental instincts will put cash in their pocket.

“As a parent you would do anything for your children – and that’s what they’re counting on,” said Oana Schneider, Tri-State Better Business Bureau.

Imagine your phone rings. It’s a call from your child’s number. You answer it, of course, but it’s not your child. It’s a kidnapper telling you to pay up now or your child gets hurt.

“They will actually go as far as having someone in the background making scream or yelling noises just to convince you that there’s an increased sense of urgency and that it actually might be your child screaming in the background,” said Schneider.

But it’s not your child or a call from their phone. It’s a scammer using a device called a Spoofer.

“This device can actually mimic any phone number on this planet,” said Schneider. “So it can look like your child is giving you a phone call or someone you know.”

The scammer will ask you to pay your child’s ransom in gift cards or wire money — a major red flag.

“You have to know that this is a scam because if you go to the police it’s practically impossible to trace that money,” said Schneider.

This scam typically targets parents of kids in middle or high school, but it can be even scarier for parents with younger kids, like mom Amanda Hammond.

Hammond’s 9-year-old daughter has a Gizmo Watch, a gift from her mom as a safer alternative to a cell phone that can only receive and make calls to specific numbers.

“If we’re not around she can call us if something happens or if she wants us to come pick her up anything like that,” said Hammond.

But Hammond says the Gizmo Watch would make the scam seem more believable.

“Because of the fact that it’s connected to her wrist it makes me feel like, OK this is real,” said Hammond.

If you get one of these terrifying calls, the BBB says to hang up and call the police or call your child’s phone number back.

“If you do that you will see that your child will pick up, and there will be nothing bad happening, but sometimes people don’t even think through this, just because everything is so shocking and hits you all of a sudden that you feel you need to act on it immediately,” said Schneider.

Although it might be tough, the BBB urges you to keep your cool before you react.

You can find a link to more tips on the BBB’s Website by CLICKING HERE.

Comments

comments