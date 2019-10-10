Tri-County YMCA Announces Major Expansion

A Dubois County organization has announced plans to expand for more programs for families.

Tri-County YMCA has announced that it will expand its Ferdinand facility by 11,000 square feet. The building is part of the organization that serves families in Dubois, Spencer, and Perry County.

The expansion plans include 5,000 square foot Wellness Center, which will double the size of the current center that provides 24-houar access to YMCA members. Plus, a new 5,000 square foot Program Center which will help with After School, Summer Camp and their Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson’s patients.

Tri-County YMCA serves 2,400 members with 57,300 Wellness Center visits and 2,200 program participants. They have raised over $1.9 million towards their goal of $2.3 million for the expansion. Construction is slated to start in early 2020.

Comments

comments