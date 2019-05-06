Trending Warmer, Unsettled Midweek With Severe Storm Threat

The gorgeous weather we experienced Sunday is going to carry over into the new work and school week. Monday will feature pleasant and mostly sunny skies with highs around 80. Southerly winds will develop over the next few days. Partly cloudy skies overnight, an isolated shower possible across Southern Illinois.

More widespread severe weather is likely across the nation’s heartland, similar areas that experienced severe storms last week will likely see in this week. Some of that severe weather may spill into our region Wednesday & Thursday.

Tuesday look for partly sunny skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the afternoon, best areas to see showers and storms would be north of I-64. A front will stall out just north of the Tri-State. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies and showers and storms especially in the afternoon – evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a “Marginal” risk of severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

Wednesday temperatures will rise once again into the upper 70s to low 80s as the southerly flow continues. Wednesday night – Thursday does look like the most active stretch of weather here in the Tri-State. The SPC maintains about a 15% chance of seeing a severe storms across the whole area Thursday.

Will continue to monitor the threat both days throughout the week. Cold front pushes through Thursday night as drier cooler weather gets ushered in Friday. Another round of rain is possible Saturday, some of the models not in total agreement with placement and development of that system. Looking at mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 for Mother’s Day.

