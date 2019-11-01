Tree Mitigation Completed Along Greenway Passage in Evansville

An important eco-project in downtown Evansville involving the addition of trees has completed.

Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced Friday that 62 trees have been planted along Fulton Avenue between the Pigeon Creek Greenway Passage and the existing fence at the Mulzer Crushed Stone gravel yard. The project continues along Fulton Ave where the road becomes Riverside Drive. The trees add to an area that sees a large amount of traffic.

“Almost 20,000 vehicles cross this point and hundreds use the Greenway through this area daily,” said Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong.

The landscaping will add to the passage as another important construction project for Evansville continues.

“The landscape area will frame views of Evansville’s historic LST 325 landing ship and the new LST Visitor Center as well,” Armstrong said.

The tree mitigation corresponds with the work of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility construction in Sunset Park. The Tree Advisory Board requires EWSU to plant two trees for every one removed from the construction project. Keep Evansville Beautiful has been working with the utility on the mitigation and will maintain the trees for the next two years to make sure that they grow properly.

