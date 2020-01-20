Tree Health: Identifying Potential Hazards

For the second time in less than a year, a tree branch falling has resulted in a fatal accident.

Tragedy struck on Saturday when a gust of wind caused a tree branch to fall, killing a six-year-old Boonville girl.

Understanding, Identifying and preparing against potential hazards are all vital parts of protecting yourself and the ones you love.

Windstorms, thunderstorms, tornadoes, ice, and snow, are all various elements that contribute to the health of trees.

“The number one thing we want to look at when we look at the tree is dead wood. When wind gets high, the first thing that comes is the weakest – the dead wood,” Isaac Ellis of Tapp’s Tree Service said.

Knowing what to look for while walking your property or taking a hike is important to protect not only you and your family, but the environment, livestock, and wildlife.

“Another big thing to look at is the base, the ground. you want to look at your root system. You need to keep a good eye on that. If you have big limbs hanging over your house, they’re a big big no-no… You don’t want limbs hanging over your house,” Hunter Tapp of Tapp’s Tree Service explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than one percent of the population dies yearly from unexpected dead tree accidents. While that does mean that sustaining injuries in tree-related accidents is relatively unlikely, there is always a chance of an accident happening unexpectedly.

“That tree branch falling on that little girl is absolutely devastating. we here at Tapp’s send our condolences out to the family, we hope they’re doing ok,” someone from Tapp’s said

If you have a tree in question, contacting a professional to take a look at it could be the difference between life and death.

