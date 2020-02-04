All Treats (no Tricks) at the Newburgh Chocolate Walk
What could be more fun than shopping and chocolate?
(That’s not a real question…)
Bring your sweetheart or just your sweet tooth out to join in the fun, The Downtown Newburgh Business Collective will be hosting the 4th annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk to benefit The Newburgh Area Food Pantry!
Simply start in a participating retailer and for a $10 donation (cash only***) you will receive a Chocolate Walk bag along with a Chocolate Walk guide listing all participating businesses. Then set out to enjoy the community: shop along the way, enjoy lunch in one of our restaurants and collect chocolates as you explore Historic Newburgh.
Times of the event are the hours the participating retailers are open.
Participating businesses can only accept cash for the Chocolate Walk bags. If you would like to use a card, we have created an online ticket for you to pay with card for the event. Online tickets can only be redeemed at the Historic Newburgh, Inc. office located at 333 State St, Unit B in Newburgh.
There is also a special February 7th Downtown Newburgh Nights – Chocolate Walk Edition — Many merchants will be open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
For more information, check out the Historic Newburgh, Inc. Facebook Event Page or go to www.historicnewburgh.org.
Participating businesses:
2nd Chances
321 Vintage
Binding Thread
Bloom Flower Studio
Chinno’s Hairdressing
Cleo’s Bakery
Edgewater Grille
ERA 1st Advantage Realty
Flutter
Historic Newburgh, Inc.
Honey Vinyl Music Studio
Honeysuckle Finds
Hooray! Children’s Shoppe
Impulse Salon & Spa
Jennings St. Social
Joelle & Co.
K. Slade Studio
Mulberry Jeans Accents
Newburgh Museum
Pet Food Center
R4 Design
Rehabilitation & Performance Institute
Sixth & Zero
Stella’s Finishing Touches
Sugar Fix
Sweet Emotions Soap
The Barefoot Cottage
The Hair Bar
The Refinery
The Tin Fish
Three Oaks Home
Water Lilies Boutique
