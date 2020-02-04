All Treats (no Tricks) at the Newburgh Chocolate Walk

What could be more fun than shopping and chocolate?

(That’s not a real question…)

Bring your sweetheart or just your sweet tooth out to join in the fun, The Downtown Newburgh Business Collective will be hosting the 4th annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk to benefit The Newburgh Area Food Pantry!



Simply start in a participating retailer and for a $10 donation (cash only***) you will receive a Chocolate Walk bag along with a Chocolate Walk guide listing all participating businesses. Then set out to enjoy the community: shop along the way, enjoy lunch in one of our restaurants and collect chocolates as you explore Historic Newburgh.

Times of the event are the hours the participating retailers are open.

Participating businesses can only accept cash for the Chocolate Walk bags. If you would like to use a card, we have created an online ticket for you to pay with card for the event. Online tickets can only be redeemed at the Historic Newburgh, Inc. office located at 333 State St, Unit B in Newburgh.

There is also a special February 7th Downtown Newburgh Nights – Chocolate Walk Edition — Many merchants will be open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

For more information, check out the Historic Newburgh, Inc. Facebook Event Page or go to www.historicnewburgh.org.

Participating businesses:

2nd Chances

321 Vintage

Binding Thread

Bloom Flower Studio

Chinno’s Hairdressing

Cleo’s Bakery

Edgewater Grille

ERA 1st Advantage Realty

Flutter

Historic Newburgh, Inc.

Honey Vinyl Music Studio

Honeysuckle Finds

Hooray! Children’s Shoppe

Impulse Salon & Spa

Jennings St. Social

Joelle & Co.

K. Slade Studio

Mulberry Jeans Accents

Newburgh Museum

Pet Food Center

R4 Design

Rehabilitation & Performance Institute

Sixth & Zero

Stella’s Finishing Touches

Sugar Fix

Sweet Emotions Soap

The Barefoot Cottage

The Hair Bar

The Refinery

The Tin Fish

Three Oaks Home

Water Lilies Boutique

