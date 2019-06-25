Travis Lamar Keeping the Bomber Tradition Alive

In a four year span, Andy Lasher led the Dubois County Bombers to an impressive 122 – 63 record and a pair of playoff titles. With the success, Lasher received a new job, leaving big shoes to fill in the Bomber organization. In comes Travis Lamar, a former Bomber player himself, and this Harrison graduate is determined in keeping the winning tradition alive. Andrew Garcia has more with the 1st year head coach.

After serving as an assistant coach of the Dubois County Combers, Harrison grad Travis Lamar has taken the reigns of head coach this season.

“I actually played for the Bombers during my college playing career and then when my wife and I got married, she was from around here, and I was just having a conversation with the owners one day and said that I would like to come back and help if they would allow me to,” said 1st year head coach Travis Lamar. “So now here we are, three years later, I was able to get the head coaching position so I’m excited about that.”

Serving as the Bombers head skipper has allowed Lamar to hone his coaching skills.

“The focus is a lot on development, for me being able to have an opportunity to see what different coaches around the country teach their players, I learn from these guys just as much as they may learn from me and as far as the college guys go,” said Lamar. “I have been able to take that information and that knowledge and take it back to the younger kids, the high school kids, even down to the middle school kids and be able to bring all that together full circle and develop these players for their future and that’s my ultimate goal.”

The former Warrior credits his success to his baseball roots in Evansville.

“It has been nice to be able to stay local and still have those ties because this part of the country is just a great community, and they are very into their sports. There is a lot of history and everybody rallies around each other, so being able to bring all of those things together and the way this community up here treats us just makes you feel like one big family and that’s what I’ve grown up knowing and that’s what I’ve been used to. So that just made it a natural feel.”

