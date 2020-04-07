Travel Watch for Vanderburgh County

Vanderburgh County is one of several counties in Indiana under a travel watch.

The travel watch will remain in effect until April 20.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a watch is the median level of travel advisory and means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

The travel watch is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Indiana.

For the full list of counties under the travel watch, click here.

