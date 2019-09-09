Travel Industry Providing Hurricane Relief

It’s been one week since Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas. The death toll from the storm is now at 44, with more victims still unaccounted for.

Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel says, the tourism industries that often use the island nation as a destination for millions of their clients each year, are now stepping in to help those displaced by the powerful and deadly Hurricane.

She also explains other ways you can help, including continuing to visit the island in the coming years, as local residents start to rebuild.

