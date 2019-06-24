Our Travel Expert Helps Navigate Norway and a Recent Travel Advisory for the Dominican Republic

44New This Morning welcomed in Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel Monday.

Connie discusses the natural wonders of Norway, such as the northern lights, the midnight sun, the fjords, and the country’s quiet national parks.

She says, Norway has 5.2 million people, 175,000 moose, and for some reason and unknown number of trolls.

In addition to navigating Norway, Connie discusses in brief recent travel warnings issued for those visiting or vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

Comments

comments