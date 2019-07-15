44News This Morning
Travel Changes for Vacationers Planning Trips to Cuba
Can you legally travel to Cuba?
The short answer is yes, but in June some restrictions were imposed by the Trump Administration that changed the travel plans of many Americans.
Our Travel Expert Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel shared what to do if you had plans to travel to the island nation for vacation.
She also discussed the efforts made by Mexican Resorts, after American travelers have begun to have concerns about vacationing in the Dominican Republic.