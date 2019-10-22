Transportation Secretary Announces Fewer Roadway Fatalities Nationwide in 2018

Highway crash fatalities declined nationwide in 2018, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released highway crash fatality data for 2018. According to the numbers, fatalities reduced for the second consecutive year. The number went from 37,473 people killed in 2017 to 36,560 people in 2018.

“This is encouraging news, but still far too many perished or were injured, and nearly all crashes are preventable, ” said Secretary Chao. “So, much more work remains to be done to make America’s roads safer for everyone.

The Fatality Analysis Reporting System also had other findings, including:

Fatalities among children (14 and younger) decline 10.3 percent.

Alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities declined 3.6 percent

Speeding-related fatalities declined 5.7 percent

Motorcyclist fatalities declined 4.7 percent

Along with numbers from 2018, the NHTSA released initial estimates for 2019. The numbers appear to show a decrease of 3.4 percent for the same period of time in 2018, with 589 fewer fatalities.

Pedestrian fatalities occurred more after dark (76 percent) and when pedestrians are not at intersections (74), which includes crossing the middle of a street and road.

